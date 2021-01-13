Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka Chopra's Performance in The White Tiger 'Exceptional'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is being praised by husband Nick Jonas for her performance in the Netflix movie The White Tiger. On Wednesday, the American artist posted a glimpse of The White Tiger’s trailer and gave it thumbs up on his Instagram stories. Along with the video, Nick also wrote that the "movie is unreal", while his wife is “exceptional in it.”

The White Tiger will release on Netflix on January 22, 2021. The movie is based on the 2008 novel by Aravind Adiga that won the 40th Man Booker Prize. The movie has been adapted for screen by Ramin Bahrani, who has also directed the movie.

The White Tiger traces the journey of a poor driver named Balram Halwai, played by Adarsh Gourav, who uses his shrewdness to escape poverty and become an ambitious driver. Priyanka is seen playing the role of Pinky Madam, starring opposite Rajkumar Rao who plays Ashok in the upcoming movie.

Priyanka described her character in an Instagram post in October 2020. The post featured a shot from the movie where she is sitting next to Adarsh. Captioning the picture, Priyanka wrote that she plays the role of Pinky madam, who is a first-generation immigrant in the United States. She comes to India with her husband, who is travelling for business and that is one incident that changes the storyline. She further writes that Pinky madam is a specific character and to play her in the story was a joyful experience. The 38-year-old actress said that the story of The White Tiger needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters compellingly with director Ramin’s talent.

In another Instagram post, Priyanka wrote that she had read The White Tiger many years ago, and she was immediately enraptured by the kaleidoscope that was Adiga's powerful story. So, when the talks of its screen adaptation came, the actress was instantly interested in playing the part. Besides starring in the movie, Priyanka is also an executive producer on the project.

