Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nick Jonas Can't Get Enough of Priyanka Chopra's Cannes Debut, Here is the Proof

Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures of herself decked up for Cannes film festival, and her husband couldn't help but drop the most adorable comment on the photo.

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nick Jonas Can't Get Enough of Priyanka Chopra's Cannes Debut, Here is the Proof
Priyanka Chopra at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Nick Jonas couldn’t be more obsessed with his wife-- Priyanka Chopra-- and it’s our favourite thing.

Days after the couple packed on PDA during their first appearance as married couple at the 2019 Met gala, Priyanka made her debut at the prestigious Cannes film festival. The actress stunned in a black embellished Roberto Cavalli ensemble with a dash of pink and red studs around her waist.

The actress also shared a series of pictures of herself decked up for the gala, on Instagram. And her husband couldn't help but drop the most adorable comment on the photo.

In one of the pictures, where the actress can be seen greeting paparazzi with 'Namaste' gesture, Nick wrote, "gorgeous" alongside a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Cannes 2019 @red #5BFilm

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



nick

Priyanka wore Chopard jewels with her exquisite embellished ensemble at Rocketman premiere during day 3 of the prestigious gala.

Showing off her natural beauty, the star opted for minimal makeup, wearing pink blush and a slick of lipstick to finish the look. She wore her hair swept to left side in elegant, set in loose curls.

On Thursday, she stunned in an all-white, strapless, chiffon gown, which was inspired by Princess Diana's Cannes look. The royal attended the festival only once, in May 1987, where she wore a blue strapless floor-length gown by Catherine Walker.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram