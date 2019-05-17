English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nick Jonas Can't Get Enough of Priyanka Chopra's Cannes Debut, Here is the Proof
Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures of herself decked up for Cannes film festival, and her husband couldn't help but drop the most adorable comment on the photo.
Priyanka Chopra at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Image: AFP)
Nick Jonas couldn’t be more obsessed with his wife-- Priyanka Chopra-- and it’s our favourite thing.
Days after the couple packed on PDA during their first appearance as married couple at the 2019 Met gala, Priyanka made her debut at the prestigious Cannes film festival. The actress stunned in a black embellished Roberto Cavalli ensemble with a dash of pink and red studs around her waist.
The actress also shared a series of pictures of herself decked up for the gala, on Instagram. And her husband couldn't help but drop the most adorable comment on the photo.
In one of the pictures, where the actress can be seen greeting paparazzi with 'Namaste' gesture, Nick wrote, "gorgeous" alongside a heart emoji.
Priyanka wore Chopard jewels with her exquisite embellished ensemble at Rocketman premiere during day 3 of the prestigious gala.
Showing off her natural beauty, the star opted for minimal makeup, wearing pink blush and a slick of lipstick to finish the look. She wore her hair swept to left side in elegant, set in loose curls.
On Thursday, she stunned in an all-white, strapless, chiffon gown, which was inspired by Princess Diana's Cannes look. The royal attended the festival only once, in May 1987, where she wore a blue strapless floor-length gown by Catherine Walker.
