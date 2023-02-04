Nick Jonas Can't Stop Gushing Over Priyanka Chopra's 'Perfect' Vacation Photos

Priyanka Chopra is holidaying in Aspen with her friends and family. Pictures of their bright smiles with the backdrop of snow-covered mountains are enough proof that they had a good time together. The actress dropped a series of pictures donning ski gear On Instagram. In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen holding her daughter Malti Marie’s carrier. In the second picture, Priyanka is seen posing with her friends. The third photo is a close-up of the actress. Fans rushed to the comments section to compliment her on her look. Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas also dropped his compliments with fire and heart emoticons.

The actress is wearing ski gear from the shelves of the French luxury sportswear brand, Perfect Moments. The checkered gear has a combination of blue, red, and white. She enhances the look with tinted sunglasses. “Creating Perfect Moments every day,” read the caption posted with the video.

It was in July last year that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas invested in the French luxury sports brand. Making the announcement, through an Instagram post, they wrote, “This is a special day for us!! We’re proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed the face of her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas Chopra, at an event in Los Angeles. As expected, fans of the actress got super excited to get a glimpse of the little munchkin. Maltie Marie and Priyanka were attending an event when the Jonas Brothers—Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas officially made it to the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Up until now, the couple had not revealed Malti’s face, as the toddler had many complications at birth and had to be hospitalised for days after being born. Previously, Priyanka Chopra has also opened up about why she opted for surrogacy and the health complications Malti had to face.

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the Hollywood movies Love Again and Ending Things. She is also working in Russo Brothers-backed web series Citadel. In addition, Priyanka will also appear in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

