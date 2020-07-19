Nick Jonas Can't Take His Eyes off Priyanka Chopra as He Sends Birthday Wishes with This Pic

Actress Priyanka Chopra turned 38 on July 18. Her husband, pop star and actor Nick Jonas took to Instagram to post an adorable wish, along with an unseen picture of the couple.

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen sitting on Nick's lap. Priyanka could be seen sporting a lemon yellow, halter-neck summer dress, accessorised with big tassle earrings. Nick, on the other hand, kept is casual with a floral shirt and shades.

He wrote, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful (sic)."

Take a look.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1, 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They got married in two different ceremonies. The duo will be collaborating professionally too, as in 2019 they signed a deal with Amazon Prime for a show tentatively titled The Sangeet Project, where they will help couples get married.

On the work front, Nick will be next seen in Chaos Walking, a science-fiction film also starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. Priyanka, on the other hand will be seen in The White Tiger cinematic adaptation with Rajkummar Rao.