Jonas Brothers, on Monday, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The Jonas family, including Nick, Kevin and Joe’s wives and children, joined the trio for their celebratory moment. Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, too, cheered for the singer. During his speech on stage, Nick grabbed all the attention and won the crowd’s hearts with his sweet and thoughtful words for his wife and daughter.

When Nick Jonas was on the stage, giving the speech, Priyanka Chopra was seated right in the front row in the audience with her daughter Malti Marie on her lap. “Hi babe," said Nick referring to his little one and continued, “I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends”. He smiled as the crowd erupted in laughter. The singer later shared this beautiful moment with his fans on Instagram and captioned the video, “Looking forward to it (laughing icon)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The official handle of the social media platform Facebook reacted to the video and wrote, “This is major cool dad points”. A fan wrote, “So proud of you”, while another fan called Malti the coolest and luckiest. The comment read, “She may be embarrassed but all her friends will think she’s the coolest and luckiest gal in the world”. One Instagram user reacted to the video and wrote, “She’s gonna grow up and treasure this moment and realise how loved she is." One comment read, “Imagine being like ‘yeah my dad is a Jonas brother’."

Priyanka Chopra, too, shared a post of the Jonas brothers and revealed Malti Marie’s face for the first time. In the snippet she shared, one can hear Nick’s speech where he addressed her and called her a ‘rock in the storm’ and the ‘greatest gift’. “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you," Nick said.

Priyanka captioned the post, “So proud of you my love! Congratulations Jonas Brothers!” While Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section, many other Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the post. Sonali Bendre dropped clapping emojis, while Huma Qureshi and Sophie Choudry reacted with heart emojis. Neha Dhupia posted, “Beautiful." Anusha Dandekar commented, “Congratulations”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy last year in January.

Read all the Latest Movies News here