Nick Jonas Captures Wife Priyanka Chopra Swinging on a Beach in a Yellow Bikini, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to have had enough of the cold Swiss Alps and have taken their vacay to warmer climes. After a Ski trip in Switzerland with family, the newly-weds have extended their honeymoon to the Caribbean.The couple seem to be having a good time by the beach. Nick shared a video of Priyanka having too much fun, swinging away to glory in a yellow bikini, just a few feet from the blue waves.Nick captioned the video with a heart emoticon. The picturesque views in his latest upload will make any beach lover jealous. Take a look:The 25-year-old singer also shared a photo of himself and Priyanka on Instagram, chilling by the pool of the property they are staying in. In the photo, the Right Now hitmaker is seen in a mustard pantsuit with a white T-shirt and white sneakers, while Priyanka looks gorgeous in a white strapless dress with blue floral prints.Before heading to the Caribbean, Priyanka and Nick were in Switzerland with their family members including her monther Madhu Chopra, Nick's brother Joe Jonas, GOT star Sophie Turner, Nick's parents Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.Nick and Priyanka tied the knot on in the beginning of December 2018 in Jodhpur. They had two wedding ceremonies, one as per the Christian traditions and the other in accordance with Hindu rituals. Their wedding festivities were attended by several Hollywood celebrities.On the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. The biographical drama is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary and also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in key roles.