Nick Jonas Celebrates First Holi with Priyanka Chopra in 'Second Home' India

Singer-actor Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi in his "second home" India with wife Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood stars. The singer was a part of Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, along with many Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The actor shared a couple of pictures and a video from the celebrations, one of them was with Priyanka and Katrina. "My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India," he wrote on Instagram.

He also shared a pre-Holi photoshoot with wife Priyanka Chopra in matching traditional outfits. "She makes me smile a lot. #holi," he wrote.

The couple, who keep sending the internet on a frenzy with every picture they post, recently celebrated the first anniversary of the Jonas Brothers come-back track What A Man Gotta Do which featured the singers' wives, including Chopra.

The couple went horse-back riding in Santa Barbara, California.

At the work front, the Jonas Brothers recently wrapped their Happiness Begins world-tour. Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the film adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Award-winning novel The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao.

