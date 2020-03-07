English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Nick Jonas Celebrates First Holi with Priyanka Chopra in 'Second Home' India

Nick Jonas shared a selfie with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra from a Holi bash. He also called India his second home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 8:53 AM IST
Singer-actor Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi in his "second home" India with wife Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood stars. The singer was a part of Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, along with many Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The actor shared a couple of pictures and a video from the celebrations, one of them was with Priyanka and Katrina. "My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India," he wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

He also shared a pre-Holi photoshoot with wife Priyanka Chopra in matching traditional outfits. "She makes me smile a lot. #holi," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

She makes me smile a lot. #holi

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

The couple, who keep sending the internet on a frenzy with every picture they post, recently celebrated the first anniversary of the Jonas Brothers come-back track What A Man Gotta Do which featured the singers' wives, including Chopra.

The couple went horse-back riding in Santa Barbara, California.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

Magic ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

At the work front, the Jonas Brothers recently wrapped their Happiness Begins world-tour. Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the film adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Award-winning novel The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao.

