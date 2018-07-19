English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra's Birthday With Romantic Date Night in London; See All Pics Here
Their outing comes two days after they enjoyed a double date at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Manav Manglani
Priyanka Chopra ringed in her 36th birthday with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas in London. The American singer took the Bollywood diva for a romantic date in the British capital on the eve of her birthday, reports Entertainment Tonight. The next morning, Priyanka was spotted stepping out of her hotel with Nick. While she was clicked wearing a white shirt which she teamed with a high-slit skirt and heels, Nick complimented the actress in a color-coordinated t-shirt.
Take a look:
For her birthday eve, Priyanka opted for a halter-neck black top and polka dot pants, while Nick sported a casual look in a full-sleeves t-shirt, and trouser. The rumoured couple enjoyed a lavish meal at the Chiltern Firehouse, one of the celeb hot spots in London.
Image courtesy: @NickJonasPhotos
This comes two days after they enjoyed a double date at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner.
Image courtesy: @NickJonasPhotos
Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The two decided to take their relationship to the next level after they began exchanging flirty comments on Instagram.
