Nick Jonas Congratulates Priyanka Chopra on Her Marathi Production Paani Winning National Award

Priyanka Chopra seems to be soaking in success of her Marathi film Paani, which won an award at the 66th National Film Awards. The movie, which bagged the award for Best Feature Film on environment conservation, is produced by Priyanka's home production Purple Pebble Pictures. Despite being busy with the Happiness Begins Tour with husband Nick and the Jonas family, Priyanka penned down a note to congratulate the team for the win at the National Awards.

Taking to Instagram, The Sky is Pink actress wrote, "I'm so proud to have produced a special film like #Paani. Congratulations to the entire team at @purplepebblepictures @madhumalati @siddharthchopra89 for our second National Award. Big congratulations to @adinathkothare and the entire creative team for bringing this challenging and relevant film to its fruition. My sincere gratitude to the jury for recognising our hard work and awarding #Paani with the 'Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation'."

Writing about how the National Award win has encouraged her and the entire team, she added, "It has given us further impetus to continue on the path of telling the stories we strongly believe in. #Paani was our humble attempt at using entertainment to bring focus to the seriousness of the water crisis, which is of grave concern the world over. We are so honoured that the film had an impact and that our efforts have been recognised."

Nick Jonas, who is currently on the Happiness Begins Tour with his brothers, also congratulated his wife on the big achievement. In a congratulatory tweet, Jonas wrote, "So proud of @priyankachopra and the entire @PurplePebblePic team for their national award for #Paani congrats to everyone involved!"

So proud of @priyankachopra and the entire @PurplePebblePic team for their national award for #Paani congrats to everyone involved! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 9, 2019

Both Priyanka and Nick make it a point to encourage each other for every achievement and share the happiness together. The actress is currently accompanying her husband and his family on the Happiness Begins tour, supporting him and cheering for him at every step.

