Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic
Priyanka Chopra clicked a stunning image of Nick Jonas aboard a yacht. The couple is together celebrating New Year's Eve.
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/ Viral Bhayani
Nick Jonas is currently on a vacation with Priyanka Chopra and the couple is supposed to ring in New Year's Eve together. Before the celebrations for the big night begin, Nick shared a pic of his clicked by Priyanka. The image shows Nick poised with his front facing the vast ocean. The duo was travelling on a yacht when Priyanka captured this candid image of Nick from behind.
Read: Padma Lakshmi Mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by New York Magazine, Supermodel's Witty Reply
Overlaying the image, Nick shared the picture credits to Priyanka's name. Guess Nick likes her photography and we can't disagree with him. Check it out below:
Earlier, the couple was snow-bound on snowmobile as they celebrated Christmas with Priyanka's family, including Siddharth Chopra and mother Dr Madhu. The couple rode in the snow and even decorated Christmas cookies on the merry occasion. On the retreat, they landed near the ocean and are anticipated to have a bang on New Year's Eve.
Read: Yearender 2019: Priyanka-Nick's Gino to Disha Patani's Keety, Celebrity Pets Who Stole Limelight
Next year, Priyanka will be co-producing an Amazon series in collaboration with Nick, tentatively titled Sangeet Project, while she also shoots for Hollywood film We Can Be Heroes and awaits the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic
- Dale Steyn Had the Perfect Clap Back to Indian Fan Mocking South Africa's Test Victory
- Prateek Kuhad's 'Cold/Mess' Makes It To Barack Obama's Favorite Music List Of 2019
- Baby Sonic Takes Social Media By Storm, Replaces Baby Yoda as the Internet's New Favourite
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled