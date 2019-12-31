Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic

Priyanka Chopra clicked a stunning image of Nick Jonas aboard a yacht. The couple is together celebrating New Year's Eve.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/ Viral Bhayani

Nick Jonas is currently on a vacation with Priyanka Chopra and the couple is supposed to ring in New Year's Eve together. Before the celebrations for the big night begin, Nick shared a pic of his clicked by Priyanka. The image shows Nick poised with his front facing the vast ocean. The duo was travelling on a yacht when Priyanka captured this candid image of Nick from behind.

Read: Padma Lakshmi Mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by New York Magazine, Supermodel's Witty Reply

Overlaying the image, Nick shared the picture credits to Priyanka's name. Guess Nick likes her photography and we can't disagree with him. Check it out below:

Nick Jonas

Earlier, the couple was snow-bound on snowmobile as they celebrated Christmas with Priyanka's family, including Siddharth Chopra and mother Dr Madhu. The couple rode in the snow and even decorated Christmas cookies on the merry occasion. On the retreat, they landed near the ocean and are anticipated to have a bang on New Year's Eve.

Read: Yearender 2019: Priyanka-Nick's Gino to Disha Patani's Keety, Celebrity Pets Who Stole Limelight

Next year, Priyanka will be co-producing an Amazon series in collaboration with Nick, tentatively titled Sangeet Project, while she also shoots for Hollywood film We Can Be Heroes and awaits the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram