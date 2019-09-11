Nick Jonas Credits J Sisters Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle for Sucker Success
Nick Jonas credits the success of Jonas Brothers' Sucker to the J Sisters -- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.
Image: Instagram
The Jonas Brothers made loud noises with their comeback earlier this year as they released their chartbuster party anthem Sucker. The boy band made a note with the song as they brought forth the crazy royal-inspired video featuring their wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, popularly known as the J Sisters.
The video has been over 200 million times on YouTube and earned four nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards, picking up the VMA for best pop. The youngest brother, Nick Jonas credits the success of the song to the J Sisters.
"We knew that context needed to be given about where we are now. And I think the biggest piece of that puzzle is those three incredible women who stand by our side," the 26-year-old singer, said in Cigar Aficionado’s October cover story, adding, "And they stole the show in our video."
The Jonas Brothers win at the VMAs made headlines as the Priyanka missed the awards night. The pictures of their inning moment with Kevin and Joe kissing their wives Danielle and Sophie, respectively, and Nick standing alone between the two couples with a seemingly awkward smile without his wife went viral, giving way to a number of memes on social media.
Priyanka too had a good laugh about it. She even shared an image of herself from Cannes Film Festival 2019 morphed into a pic of Nick from MTV Video Music Awards. Recently talking about the awards night, she told Entertainment Tonight, "I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often. We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us."
Talking about the morphed image Priyanka posted on her Instagram account, post Jonas Brothers' victory, the actress said that she was watching the awards show at home and when they won, seeing Nick's face she felt like she let him down. Taking the matter into her hands, she then posted a photoshopped picture of them on social media.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple's New iPhone 11 is Making People with Trypophobia Extremely Uncomfortable
- Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's Plan of Bank Robbery in The Sky Is Pink Goes Kaput
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Makes Bold Statement Post Surgery
- Urmila Matondkar Quits Congress, Indians Start Googling About Her Marriage
- Menstruation Tracker Apps, Used by Millions of Women, Told Facebook When Users are Having Sex