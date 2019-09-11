Nick Jonas Credits J Sisters Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle for Sucker Success

The Jonas Brothers made loud noises with their comeback earlier this year as they released their chartbuster party anthem Sucker. The boy band made a note with the song as they brought forth the crazy royal-inspired video featuring their wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, popularly known as the J Sisters.

The video has been over 200 million times on YouTube and earned four nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards, picking up the VMA for best pop. The youngest brother, Nick Jonas credits the success of the song to the J Sisters.

"We knew that context needed to be given about where we are now. And I think the biggest piece of that puzzle is those three incredible women who stand by our side," the 26-year-old singer, said in Cigar Aficionado’s October cover story, adding, "And they stole the show in our video."

The Jonas Brothers win at the VMAs made headlines as the Priyanka missed the awards night. The pictures of their inning moment with Kevin and Joe kissing their wives Danielle and Sophie, respectively, and Nick standing alone between the two couples with a seemingly awkward smile without his wife went viral, giving way to a number of memes on social media.

Priyanka too had a good laugh about it. She even shared an image of herself from Cannes Film Festival 2019 morphed into a pic of Nick from MTV Video Music Awards. Recently talking about the awards night, she told Entertainment Tonight, "I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often. We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us."

Talking about the morphed image Priyanka posted on her Instagram account, post Jonas Brothers' victory, the actress said that she was watching the awards show at home and when they won, seeing Nick's face she felt like she let him down. Taking the matter into her hands, she then posted a photoshopped picture of them on social media.

