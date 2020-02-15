Take the pledge to vote

Nick Jonas Dances to 'Aankh Maarey' with His 'Forever Valentine' Priyanka Chopra, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' appreciation posts for each other on social media on the occasion of Valentine's Day is truly couple goals. Nickyanka also twinned in black dresses as they stepped out in Milan after the Jonas Brothers performed.

Updated:February 15, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
Nick Jonas Dances to 'Aankh Maarey' with His 'Forever Valentine' Priyanka Chopra, Watch Video
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

While the world celebrated the loving occasion of Valentine's Day, power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra could not be far behind. In fact, the duo's romantic gestures and social media posts for each other on V-Day will make any couple envious.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Nick posted an adorable video of himself and Priyanka dancing to Bollywood track Aankh Maarey from Simmba (2018). While we have seen Nick groove to Bollywood tracks earlier also, he wins our hearts another time with his dance cover of the hit Bollywood number. Dancing alongside him in the video is Priyanka, who later enjoyed Nick and the Jonas Brothers' performance in Milan, Italy. In the dance video posted by Nick, Priyanka can be seen cheering for her husband as he even tries the Aankh Maarey hook step.

In the video, Nick seems pretty excited to be performing to the Bollywood dance number besides his beloved and 'forever Valentine' Priyanka. Meanwhile, Priyanka also gave us a glimpse into her Valentine's Day prep for Nick.

Priyanka had earlier posted an image of Nick performing in Milan as she wrote in the caption, "My forever valentine.. .. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!" She called it the 'husband appreciation post'.

Priyanka also posted a picture of two wine glasses, which the couple enjoyed in each other's company.

PC

On their European vacation, Nick and Priyanka were spotted twinning in black outfits as they stepped out in Milan. Priyanka wore a black polka dot jumpsuit with a cream coat while Jonas wore a black puffer vest with jeans and a blue print top. Both wore dark sunglasses to complete their looks and held hands and complimented each other, reported Elle.com.

Priyanka and Nick today in Milan ❤

