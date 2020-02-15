Nick Jonas Dances to 'Aankh Maarey' with His 'Forever Valentine' Priyanka Chopra, Watch Video
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' appreciation posts for each other on social media on the occasion of Valentine's Day is truly couple goals. Nickyanka also twinned in black dresses as they stepped out in Milan after the Jonas Brothers performed.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
While the world celebrated the loving occasion of Valentine's Day, power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra could not be far behind. In fact, the duo's romantic gestures and social media posts for each other on V-Day will make any couple envious.
On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Nick posted an adorable video of himself and Priyanka dancing to Bollywood track Aankh Maarey from Simmba (2018). While we have seen Nick groove to Bollywood tracks earlier also, he wins our hearts another time with his dance cover of the hit Bollywood number. Dancing alongside him in the video is Priyanka, who later enjoyed Nick and the Jonas Brothers' performance in Milan, Italy. In the dance video posted by Nick, Priyanka can be seen cheering for her husband as he even tries the Aankh Maarey hook step.
In the video, Nick seems pretty excited to be performing to the Bollywood dance number besides his beloved and 'forever Valentine' Priyanka. Meanwhile, Priyanka also gave us a glimpse into her Valentine's Day prep for Nick.
Priyanka had earlier posted an image of Nick performing in Milan as she wrote in the caption, "My forever valentine.. .. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!" She called it the 'husband appreciation post'.
Priyanka also posted a picture of two wine glasses, which the couple enjoyed in each other's company.
On their European vacation, Nick and Priyanka were spotted twinning in black outfits as they stepped out in Milan. Priyanka wore a black polka dot jumpsuit with a cream coat while Jonas wore a black puffer vest with jeans and a blue print top. Both wore dark sunglasses to complete their looks and held hands and complimented each other, reported Elle.com.
View this post on Instagram
. نیک جوناس و همسرش پریانکا چوپرا در حال رفتن به رستورانی در میلان در روز ولنتاین . ____________________________ #priyankachopra #nickjonas #couplegoals #couple #valentinesday2020 #valentines #style #milano #پریانکاچوپرا #نیک_جوناس #استایل #ولنتاین #عشق #میلان #خواننده #برادران_جوناس #سلبریتی_نیوز
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Story is Insufferable
- Love Aaj Kal: Dear Imtiaz Ali, It's About Time That You Hired a Woman Writer
- Bigg Boss 13: Top Winners from Past Seasons and What They are Doing Now
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
- Maharashtra Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' at Rs 10 is a Rage with Over 2 Lakh Meals sold in 17 Days