Nick Dancing His Heart Out with Priyanka on Ayushmann's Radhe Radhe Goes Viral

Nick Jonas has made it his little tradition of treating fans with a video of himself grooving to Bollywood chartbusters. In his latest video, he was joined by his wife Priyanka Chopra.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
By now, it is established that Nick Jonas is perhaps a 'Sucker' for Bollywood songs. The American pop singer has made it his little tradition of treating his fans with a video of himself grooving to Bollywood chartbusters before his concerts. A new video of the same is making rounds on the Internet. This time, his actress wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined him for a little performance backstage as they danced their hearts out on Ayushmann Khurrana's song Radhe Radhe from the film Dream Girl.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers Concert

The couple was also joined by Anusha Dandekar, who also attended their recent concert at San Diego. You can watch the video here:

Nick has only recently started sharing his head banging videos to Bollywood songs. Earlier, he had shared one on Kalank's song First Class and it looked like he was about to go on stage for a performance. Priyanka later revealed that Nick listens to Bollywood songs before going on stage at the Jonas Brothers concerts.

Read: Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra to Voice Sisters Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2's Hindi Version

Recently, he grooved to his sister-in-law Parineeti Chopra's song Khadke Glassy from Jabariya Jodi and the actress claimed that Nick did a great job.

Priyanka, who herself is a singer, was asked if a collaboration between the two was on the cards sometime soon. She said, "Oh God, I don't have the audacity to collaborate with him. I think he's like a musical prodigy. Whenever I sing in the car, like when my jam is on, and then he'll just look at me like that, I just get quiet."

Meanwhile, Anusha also posted a picture with the couple saying that something new is line up and she'll announce it soon. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Behind the scenes of one of my favourite shows, with two of my most favourite people... Congratulations Nick, you are killing it! Annnd once again Big things coming soon, can’t wait to share the news with you! Happiness has really begun!"

