Nick Jonas Mistakes Priyanka Chopra's Dress for a Towel at Holi Bash

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were among the first guests to arrive at a Holi bash hosted in Mumbai on Friday. The couple looked stunning in matching white traditional outfits with colourful embroidery. Priyanka and Nick flew down to India from the US earlier this week.

The pictures of the duo having a fun time with other celebrities and Priyanka's family have been going viral and now a video from the party was shared by Priyanka on her social media in which Nick is wiping his hands on Priyanka's long dress after having played Holi. Priyanka jokingly wrote over the video, "Who needs a towel."

Below are some other pics of Nickyanka from the night.

Meanwhile, at the star studded Holi bash Vicky Kaushal arrived at the party in white shirt and blue jeans and Katrina Kaif came in wearing white sleeveless salwar kameez. Sonali Bendre, Elnaaz Norouzi, Diana Penty, writer Mushtaq Sheikh, Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra were also spotted at the party, as were Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya.

(With inputs from IANS)

