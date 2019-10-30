Nick Jonas Doesn't Know Why He Needs 4 Cameras in His New iPhone

Nick Jonas is currently on Happiness Begins tour with the Jonas Brothers and the singer-actor recently got his hands on the new iPhone 11 Pro. Nick shared a video on his Instagram stories recently, showing off his new phone. But the Sucker hitmaker does not know what is the use of having three cameras in the back of a single phone.

In the video shared by Nick, he can be seen addressing his fans as he says, "Almost show time here in Montreal. I am on my new iPhone. Camera is quite nice. Got three of them. Don't know why I need three, but I got three. And I got one on the front of the thing. So, I got four. I got four cameras on this phone. I Don't know why, but I got them."

Check out the video of Nick sharing his new iPhone 11 Pro dilemma here:

Nick just bought a new iphone and it has 4 cameras😱via:instagram ( nickjonas) pic.twitter.com/6FvgmzRUw3 — Jonas Brothers Tweets (@0jOnAsBrOtHeRs5) October 29, 2019

Earlier, on September 10, 2019 Apple unveiled its latest smartphone the iPhone 11 Pro. According to Apple, the triple-camera system lets you take professional-quality videos and pictures on your iPhone, and the company said it is even more advanced than some high-end DSLR cameras.

Each 12-megapixel camera on the Pro serves a different purpose. There's a telephoto lens, a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide lens. In comparison, the older iPhone XS had two lenses-- a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The regular iPhone 11 has the ultra-wide and wide lenses, but it's missing the telephoto lens that the Pro has, reports bustle.com.

