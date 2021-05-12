Nick Jonas Doesn't Want His Own Songs in His ‘Lovemaking’ Playlist

Nick Jonas cut a dash with his recent appearance on the latest British GQ magazine. While the singer-actor ablaze the internet with his fiery clicks, actor-wife Priyanka Chopra was left lovestruck. While in conversation with the magazine, Nick revealed many secrets about his relationship with Priyanka, and why he does not include his songs in the ‘lovemaking’ playlist. He also opened about his latest album Spaceman and shedding Disney boy band image.

Nick dedicated the album Spaceman to Priyanka who was busy shooting her movie in Germany and London. The album is a true reflection of Nick’s feelings and experiences while he was navigating a strange time being bored at home. The singer-actor revealed that as he was staying away from Priyanka due to her hectic shooting schedule, he brought his emotions to life through this album.

While Nick found his songs being played during ‘sweet lovemaking’ flattering, he makes sure that his own playlist is sans his own songs. “It's important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn't include my own music on that playlist though," Nick said.The singer opened that it is quite “off putting” to play your own songs during lovemaking but he would be thrilled if others use them for their experience.

Nick was initially seen in various Disney shows and had that band boy image. Addressing how he shed that tag for now he is considered as a ‘sex symbol’, he told that it naturally comes with age when you continue to grow and evolve with age. “I don't think working with [Disney] has the stigma that it did in our day, thankfully,” he added.

He finds being considered as sex symbol flattering but doesn’t take it too seriously as “attraction is such a nuanced thing”.Furthermore, the singer elaborated that Priyanka is the first critic of his work. She's the first person he plays stuff for. Her input and opinions mean a lot to him, especially when it's something so directly tied to their experience and relationship.

