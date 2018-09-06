GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nick's Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Breaks Her Silence on His Engagement with Priyanka

Model Olivia Culpo, Nick Jonas’ ex-girlfriend, expresses her thoughts on his relationship with Priyanka Chopra.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2018, 9:25 AM IST
Nick's Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Breaks Her Silence on His Engagement with Priyanka
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas/ Getty Images/ Olivia Culpo/ Instagram)
After months of speculation, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas publicly announced that they are in a relationship with a traditional roka ceremony held on August 18 in Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends.

However, it is also well-known that before Priyanka came into Nick’s life, the American singer dated model Olivia Culpo.

And now, after Priyanka and Nick are officially together, Olivia has finally broken her silence on what she thinks about the her ex-boyfriend's engagement with the Quantico actor.

In a interview with people.com, the Miss Universe 2012 said, "I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry because its difficult.” “You can see there's a track record of things not working out. So Im so happy for him. I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him," she added.

Olivia and Nick split in 2015 after dating for two years. Currently, Olivia is dating Danny Amendola, a former New England Patriots turned Miami Dolphins footballer.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Priyanka and Nick along with the actress’s mom Madhu Chopra and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner, were spotted enjoying the US open together.

Earlier, the two were reportedly holidaying in Mexico.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
