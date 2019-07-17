Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nick Jonas Explains Meaning of 'Saat Pheras' with Priyanka Chopra on US Chat Show

On a US chat show recently, Nick Jonas explained the significance of the saat phere like a pro, and joked that Priyanka Chopra has him locked down for good.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Nick Jonas Explains Meaning of 'Saat Pheras' with Priyanka Chopra on US Chat Show
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose together during their wedding reception in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married as per Hindu and Christian traditions on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur. The three-day affair took place at Umaid Bhawan palace and included all the customs and rituals of a traditional Indian wedding, right from the haldi and mehendi to the saat phere and joota chupai.

The American singer and his family were fully involved in all of the ceremonies of a big fat Indian wedding, and it seems that they are well-versed with the significance of the rituals as well. On a US chat show recently, Nick explained the significance of 'saat phere', or going around the fire 7 times with your better half, like a pro.

Nick appeared on an episode of popular American variety show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, co-hosted by Martha Stewart and American rapper Snoop Dogg. A clip where he talks about his wedding with Priyanka has surfaced online.

In the video, Martha reiterated that he just got married. On being asked by Snoop Dogg how the entire process was, Nick said, "She comes from a big Indian family, I obviously have my brothers... we did in Jodhpur, at a palace there which was beautiful. Obviously there was good food, good music... so you do the pheras, in which seven walks around the fire symbolise seven lives together. So I am locked in for good now." All three burst out laughing as he said this.

Sometime back, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra said that Nick was quite the ideal jiju or brother-in-law at the wedding as he lavished his sisters-in-law with expensive gifts. Nick was not only prepared for the joota chupai ritual, in which the sisters-in-law hide the groom's footwear and demand money in return, he was generous enough to gift each of them diamond rings.

Read: Here's What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony

Read full article
