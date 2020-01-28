Nick Jonas Fans Can't Stop Stanning Over Food Stuck in His Teeth During Grammy Gig

Nick Jonas found himself become the focal point of social media trolls when visuals from his Grammys performance with food wedged amid his tooth came to fore. But dedicated fans won't let one-third of the Jonas Brothers get off the idol pedestal due to this minor mortal mistake.

While trolls have been steadfast in identifying the blip and tweeting sarcastic comments, Jonas' fanbase were soon doing what all hardcore fanbases do best - stanning.

One fan wrote, "Nick Jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show." Another went to the extent of saying, "I'm jealous of whatever is stuck in Nick Jonas's teeth."

nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP — Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020

I’m jealous of whatever is stuck in Nick Jonas’s teeth — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) January 27, 2020

I want to be the spinach in Nick Jonas’ teeth. — (@hawaiinshits) January 27, 2020

When Nick tweeted, "So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight," one comment was, "The piece of spinach in your teeth was honored too king."

The piece of spinach in your teeth was honored too king — tiff (@frmthstars) January 27, 2020

Nick was a total sport about the incident. Taking all the trolling in his stride, he tweeted, "At least you all know I eat my greens (wink emoji)"

And at least you all know I eat my greens. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

For the musical night, the Jonas Brothers performed What a Man Gotta Do and a new track, Five More Minutes. They were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category for their comeback single, Sucker.

It was a fam-jam for the Jonas clan as the Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe and Kevin) were accompanied with their wives aka J-Sisters (Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas).

Nick arrived at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards hosted at the Staples Centre arm-in-arm with Priyanka. The couple dazzled at the purple carpet and their fans were left in awe of their gaze on the occasion.

