Nick Jonas Fears 'Not Being a Good Husband' to Priyanka Chopra; Here's Why

Nick Jonas along with Joe and Kevin recently announced a new documentary mini-series titled Moments Between the Moments. As the Jonas Brothers embarked on the Remember This Tour, they tagged a crew along the ride, who filmed some special off-stage moments. The series that premiered its first episode on December 7will give fans insight into their exciting tour.

A snippet from the second episode titled Secret Ingredient has been shared by a fan page on Instagram. It shows Nick opening up about the things that scare him. The American singer-actor, who hails from a family, known to be a tight-knit group, shares his fear of not being a good husband to Priyanka Chopra.

In the video, the 29-year-old said, “I fear not being a good husband, brother, son. The most important thing to me in the world is my family. The way that I treat them, how I show them love and respect. We all have our own way of giving and receiving love.”

The first episode of the docuseries titled A Year Of Firstschronicles some behind-the-scenes moments from the Jonas Brothers’ show at Boston’s Fenway Park. The episode lets the viewers in on the many bumps the musician brothers faced along the journey. On Facebook, the Jonas Brothers shared the episode in which Nick said, “My mantra for 2021 was ‘a year of firsts.’ Did a Super Bowl commercial this year, first time, hosted and performed on SNL for the first time, got to play Fenway Park, the list goes on.”

Nick and Priyanka marked their third wedding anniversary on December 1 this year. The power couple, who tied the knot in Umaid Bhavan in Rajasthan following Hindu and Christina traditions and rituals, celebrated three years of marital bliss together in London.

The duo will together host a sangeet-themed dance reality show, Sangeet Project, to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

