1-min read

Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So

Priyanka recently accompanied Nick to his concert in Brazil, where he performed at the VillaMix festival.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2018, 1:35 PM IST
Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So
Image courtesy: Instagram/pcourheartbeat
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have consistently been spotted together, seem to have fallen head over heels for each other. On Thursday, Priyanka posted an Instagram story flaunting a precious gift which left Nickyanka fans wondering if Nick finally popped the question to the actress.

The video shows Priyanka showing off a jewellery box from an expensive brand, which left many fans curious if it was a present from her rumoured boyfriend Nick.



The two had also visited Mumbai together to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

