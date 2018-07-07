Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So

Priyanka Chopra shares a gift presumably given by her BAE #NickJonas for gaining 25 Million followers on her instagram. ARE THEY GOALS OR ARE THEY GOALS‼️💥🙌 #priyankachopra #priyankachoprafans #nickjonas #couplesgoals #cuties #cartier #priyanka_chopra #priyanka #photooftheday #powercouple #beautiful #lovebirds #25millioninstagramfollowers #amazing #followbacknow #followback #karfashionista

A post shared by KarFashionista (@karfashionista) on Jul 5, 2018 at 7:50am PDT