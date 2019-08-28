Nick Jonas' 'Forever Alone' Moment Post Jonas Brothers' VMA Performance Was Instant Meme Material
The Jonas Brothers are having a fun time, well at least two of them are.
Image courtesy: Instagram
The Jonas Brothers are having a fun time, well at least two of them are. After their reunion in February 2019, the brothers have been going all out on keeping their audiences entertained and making the most of their musical career alongside their wives.
This has led to Nick Jonas, the youngest in the trio to become a tool in a new set of memes. A recent photo of the trio from MTV's Video Music Awards has been going viral. In the picture, Kevin and Joe can be seen kissing their wives Danielle and Sophie, respectively. Nick, on the other hand, is standing alone between the two couples with an awkward smile.
Fans took no time picking up the picture and turning it into a meme teasing Nick for being the forever alone brother of the trio.
Cuando tus amigos están con sus esposas y tú eres el soltero del grupo 😂👏🏼, This is very funny 😂💕 @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @daniellejonas @sophiet @jonasbrothers @teamnickjperu @KevJonasPeru @vmas @mtv #vmas #jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/4gDnCHn3cj— JOE JONAS PERU (@TeamJoeJPeru) August 27, 2019
@joejonas @SophieT @kevinjonas @daniellejonas @nickjonas @jonasbrothers #VMAs #JonasBrothers #JoeJonas #NickJonas #KevinJonas #Memes #Colombia 😂🇨🇴Sorryyyyy Nick.... pic.twitter.com/Gia1EJYvPT— Daniela Piedrahita (@danielapgomez03) August 27, 2019
The no patner LOOK 😖#Nickjonas #VMAs #JonasBrothers #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/COwGZWOGWr— ChokeyT (@FromBhutan) August 27, 2019
Nevertheless Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra quickly came to his rescue. She posted the same picture on Instagram but had herself photoshopped alongside Nick saying she would always be with him.
View this post on Instagram
I’m always with you @nickjonas 😜😍Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker
It wasn't a completely bad night for Nick though. Ever since the brothers came together, their first single titled Sucker has been getting a lot of love all over the world. In July Nick revealed that the Jonas Brothers' Sucker had been nominated in a number of categories for the VMAs.
The categories included Video, Music, and Artist of the year as well as Best Pop song. Out of these, the brothers won in the Best Pop category. This only goes on to show that the trio has not lost their charm even after 6 years. There was also a lot of buzz surrounding their performance at the VMAs in New Jersey as this was the first time they performed together at the award function after almost 11 years.
The Jonas Brothers are currently busy with their Happiness Begins tour. The VMAs performance took place after they returned from having performed at two concerts in Canada. They will next be performing at Buffalo before heading for The Big Apple.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are
- BJP MLA Believes Cows Give More Milk When Flute is Played in 'Lord Krishna Style'
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85
- India Must Focus on Becoming Major Software Producer, Suggests MeitY Secretary