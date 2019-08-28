Nick Jonas' 'Forever Alone' Moment Post Jonas Brothers' VMA Performance Was Instant Meme Material

The Jonas Brothers are having a fun time, well at least two of them are. After their reunion in February 2019, the brothers have been going all out on keeping their audiences entertained and making the most of their musical career alongside their wives.

This has led to Nick Jonas, the youngest in the trio to become a tool in a new set of memes. A recent photo of the trio from MTV's Video Music Awards has been going viral. In the picture, Kevin and Joe can be seen kissing their wives Danielle and Sophie, respectively. Nick, on the other hand, is standing alone between the two couples with an awkward smile.

Fans took no time picking up the picture and turning it into a meme teasing Nick for being the forever alone brother of the trio.

Nevertheless Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra quickly came to his rescue. She posted the same picture on Instagram but had herself photoshopped alongside Nick saying she would always be with him.

It wasn't a completely bad night for Nick though. Ever since the brothers came together, their first single titled Sucker has been getting a lot of love all over the world. In July Nick revealed that the Jonas Brothers' Sucker had been nominated in a number of categories for the VMAs.

The categories included Video, Music, and Artist of the year as well as Best Pop song. Out of these, the brothers won in the Best Pop category. This only goes on to show that the trio has not lost their charm even after 6 years. There was also a lot of buzz surrounding their performance at the VMAs in New Jersey as this was the first time they performed together at the award function after almost 11 years.

The Jonas Brothers are currently busy with their Happiness Begins tour. The VMAs performance took place after they returned from having performed at two concerts in Canada. They will next be performing at Buffalo before heading for The Big Apple.

