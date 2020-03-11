English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Nick Jonas Gets Real Taste of Holi Celebrations in India, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Holi 2020 with close friends at a farmhouse in Pune where the American singer-actor enjoyed with a bunch of kids. Check out a new video below.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 7:18 AM IST
Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi in India with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai at a private bash and later at a farmhouse in Pune. While all Holi festivities turned out to be fun and frolic for Nick and Priyanka, a video of the duo playing with water colours is going viral on social media.

In the video, Nick and Priyanka are seen playing Holi with a few kids as they throw buckets full of water at the duo one by one. Although Nick retracts back and does not let the water spill over him entirely, he does seem to be enjoying the activities that Holi is most associated with in India. Even though Priyanka had earlier shared glimpses of her Holi celebrations in India, this unseen video is sure to leave you in splits.

Below are some more pics of Nickyanka from their Holi 2020 celebrations.

