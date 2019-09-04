Priyanka Chopra got husband Nick Jonas' age wrong on social media while praising him for his new tequila venture.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself with Nick, to congratulate him on his Villa One tequila launch. In the post, she referred to him as 27, although he is 26 as of now, with his birthday coming up on September 16.

Fans took note of the mistake, and corrected her.

"26 for 14 more days," one user wrote one, while another added: "Well technically he's 26 until the September 16."

In response to fans correcting Priyanka's error, Nick shared a meme on his Instagram profile, which seems to be saving the latter from online embarrassment. Nick took to his social media profile and shared a hilarious meme on Tuesday evening. The meme has the Batman slapping a villain, which is a befitting reply from the couple's side to trolls correcting Priyanka. Overlaying the image, Nick wrote, "Priyanka Chopra definitely knows my birthday everyone."

In response to this loving gesture by Nick, Priyanka later reposted the meme on her Instagram stories with the message "enough said."

Check out meme shared by Nick here:

A screenshot from Nick Jonas' Instagram profile

Check out the meme reposted by Priyanka here:

Earlier, when Nick was spotted "lonely" at the recently concluded MTV Video Music Awards, Priyanka had photoshopped her pic from Cannes Film Festival into the image with Nick and had written "I’m always with you."

Read: Priyanka Chopra Morphing This Awkward Nick Jonas Pic is Fitting Tribute to Love, Internet is Left in Tears

Currently, Nick, along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, is busy with their musical tour. After releasing their album Happiness Begins earlier this year, The Jonas Brothers kick-started their Happiness Begins tour in the first week of August. Six years following their split, Kevin, Joe and Nick reunited, along with their wives Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka, with the release of Sucker on March 1, 2019. Sucker went on to win Best Pop Song at the recently held MTV Video Music Award.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Bonfire by the Beach with Joe, Kevin Jonas

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.