1-min read

Nick Jonas Gives Thumbs Up to Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink

American singer and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas stated that The Sky is Pink is a bold and beautiful story that touched his heart.

IANS

Updated:October 10, 2019, 4:03 PM IST



American pop star Nick Jonas has shared a special post to congratulate his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra on her upcoming project The Sky Is Pink, saying the film touched his heart in many ways.

"This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by Shonali Bose's direction. Priyanka Chopra, I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film," Nick wrote on his Instagram, as he shared a poster of the film.

"You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people's lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie," he added.

Chopra responded to the post with her own loving words.

"Thank you my jaan," she wrote.

The Sky Is Pink is about a couple that loses their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is slated to release on October 11.

