Nick Jonas Goes Shirtless on Vacation, Super 30 Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are having a gala time in Miami. The couple, who recently celebrated the actress' 37th birthday in the American city, continued the festivities with a relaxing day at the sea on Friday. Nick was snapped shirtless and in a pair of white swim trunks on the yacht. Pictures of the same have made their way to social media and now fans can't stop gushing over Nick's 'dad bod'.

Nick Jonas' shirtless pics, in which his love handles are visible, caught the fancy of fans on Twitter, who could not help but gush over the former Disney star's 'dad body'.

Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tipathi's Super 30, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, entered the 100 crore club on Monday. the film's collection stands at Rs 104.18 crore.

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that filmmaker Roman Polanski contacted him through a friend when he was making his new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead, the film is set around the Manson family and the murders they committed, including that of Sharon Tate, Polanski's wife who was pregnant with his child at the time.

Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame, have thanked Avatar director James Cameron for inspiring them with his cinematic gems, and showing them the way to success.

On Sunday, Avengers: Endgame dethroned Avatar to become the world's highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Endgame has done a global business of $2.7902 billion at the box office, in the process eclipsing the $2.7897 billion-haul of Cameron's sci-fi epic.

A report in Times of India suggests that Alia Bhatt will most likely choose ace designer Sabyasachi for her wedding ensemble. Sabyasachi is the most sought after wedding trousseau designers in the country. Actresses Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also opted for Sabya creations for their wedding.

