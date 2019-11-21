Nick Jonas Gets Grammy Nomination Just Before 1st Wedding Anniversary, Priyanka Chopra is a Proud Wife
Less than two weeks before Nick and Priyanka's first wedding anniversary, the Jonas Brothers' hit song Sucker has won a Grammy 2020 nomination.
The nominations for Grammy 2020 have been announced and Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' has been nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Priyanka Chopra Jonas could not control her excitement and took to Instagram to congratulate the Jonas Brothers, that includes her husband Nick Jonas.
The Sky is Pink actress took to her Insta stories to share a short clip of 'Sucker' and captioned the post, "So proud of you @jonasbrothers !! I love you @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas."
Nick Jonas also took to Instagram and thanked everyone for the Grammy 2020 nomination. Expressing his excitement, he wrote, "I'm truly blown away'. He also said that the Grammy nomination comes less than two weeks before his first wedding anniversary with Priyanka.
"A year ago we had just put the finishing touches on the Album before I flew to India to marry the love of my life. Soon after that Sucker was released and went straight to number 1 on the hot 100. Then the album, Happiness Begins went to number 1 on the @billboard top 200... and to cap it all off in less than 2 weeks of me and @priyankachopra one year anniversary, a Grammy nomination for the song that has changed me and my brothers lives forever," he wrote on Instagram.
It is almost after a decade that Nick Jonas and his brothers have a bagged Grammy nomination. It was last in 2009 when they were nominated in the Best New Artist category.
The Jonas Brothers parted ways in 2013 and reunited in the year 2019. 'Sucker', which has now been nominated for Grammy 2020, is the band's first song after they united again. The song was released on March 1, 2019. The song's video also features their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.
The other songs that have been nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category include 'Boyfriend' by Ariana Grande & Social House, 'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus and 'Señorita' by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello.
Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Award were announced on Wednesday. The prestigious music award will take place on January 26, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in India for the shooting of her upcoming film The White Tiger, which is adapted from Aravind Adiga's Booker prize-winning novel with the same title. Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming Netflix film.
