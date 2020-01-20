Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra's Saree Look, See Here
American pop star Nick Jonas is floored by his better half, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's look in saree. Nick's reaction came after Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram where she is seen wearing a blue saree, from an event she recently attended in Mumbai.
Commenting on his wife's post, Nick gushed: "Stunning".
In the photo, Priyanka teams her blue saree with matching sleeveless blouse, blue Bangles and Kundan danglers. A bindi completes her desi look.
Priyanka's look also impressed actress Urvashi Rautela, who had a similar view as Nick. "Stunnnnningggg," wrote Urvashi.
Fans also loved Priyanka's ethnic statement. One fan commented: "Gorgeousness is here!" Another wrote: "Saree makes you more attractive".
Using a line from Priyanka's famous song "Desi Girl" in "Dostana", another fan commented: "Who's the hottest girl in the world? #desigirl".
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime series "Citadel", by Russo brothers of "The Avengers" fame.
The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for "The White Tiger". It is an upcoming Netflix movie where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.
