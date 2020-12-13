Nick Jonas Has a Priceless Reaction to His Moniker 'National Jiju'

Hollywood singer-actor Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra two years ago and the couple has been going strong ever since. Recent reports even suggest that a baby is also on the minds of the couple.

Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Looking to Have a Kid? Here's What We Know

The two celebrities recently interacted over video conferencing and even answered some fan questions. Nick shared how he loves India and has educated himself more about about the culture here. He also reacted to being called jiju, a term of endearment for sister's husband.

On being called jiju, Nick said, "I think Priyanka is the sister of the country in a way, and I'm happy to be sister's husband." Priyanka added that they loved when the moniker 'national jiju' started trending on social media when they married and how it has suck with Nick thereafter.

On the couple's second wedding anniversary, Nick had even shared some unseen pics from his wedding day and cherished that he was part of Hindu rituals.

Reacting to Nick's post, Priyanka had even called him her 'Bollywood hero'. The couple is currently living in London, while Priyanka shoots for her upcoming film Text For You there. Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on Sofie Cramer's novel. Priyanka's co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series Outlander.