Nick Jonas Has the Sweetest Reaction to Priyanka Chopra's Teenage Pic

Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of her highly awaited memoir Unfinished. It will hit the stands on February 9. Meanwhile, the actress has been promoting it through various virtual meets.

Ahead of the release of her book, Priyanka's friend gave her a shoutout as she shared a throwback moment from the time they were teens.

In the snap from the past, Priyanka is 15 and is seen posing with a walkman plugged in. She wears a jeans shorts and lined top in the image and her hair flows with the breeze.

Giving a shoutout to Priyanka for accomplishing so much in such a short span of time, Divya wrote on social media, "Some people baked focaccia bread in quarantine, but @priyankachopra went and wrote a whole book. I’m so proud of my sis! She’s done so much at such a young age that she has enough experiences for a freakin memoir. I can’t wait for the world to find out a little bit more of the person that I know and love. It’s a scary thing to put yourself completely out there and I am constantly in awe of how she does it. Always been learning from her. That second photo is from 1998 when I was 13 & she was 15 years old babiesss but as you can see, she’s always had QUEEN energy Can’t wait to see you do your thing on your book tour, Mimi didi (sic)!"

Reacting to the throwback image of his wife Priyanka, Nick posted a heart eyes emoji in the comments section.