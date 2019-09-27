Nick 'Held' Priyanka Chopra After Watching The Sky Is Pink, Said 'This is Why We Become Actors'
Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of director Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', which marks the actress' reunion with Farhan Akhtar after 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.
Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. The film, directed by Shonali Bose, is based on the real life story of author and motivational speaker Aisha Choudhary, who passed away at the age of 18 due to pulmonary fibrosis.
The early reviews of the film hinted at an emotional roller-coaster ride with lots of appreciation coming in for the director. Now in an interview, Priyanka has revealed how her husband, singer Nick Jonas reacted after watching the first cut of the film during their Italian vacation.
Talking about the same, Priyanka told Zoom that she saw him sobbing and wiping a tear as they saw the film in Italy. When she asked Nick if he was crying, he said, “No you are crying.” She went on to reveal how he held her and said, “Can you facetime Shonali (Bose) as I want to tell her that this is the reason we become actors, for films like this.”
The Sky Is Pink had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, where it received an overwhelming four-minute long standing ovation.
The film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. While Zaira is expected to play the role of Aisha, Priyanka will play the role of her mother.
This will be Zaira's last film in Bollywood. In a long post in June, Zaira announced that she decided to quit Bollywood as it was interfering with her "Imaan" and her "relationship with her religion felt threatened".
