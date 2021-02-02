Nick Jonas in Fanboying Over Ranveer Singh and Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Them

We have often seen Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra having cheerful exchanges on social media. However, it's a first that their husbands, Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas were seen having a fun conversation.

In his recent post, Ranveer promised personalised goodies to winners of a contest. Excited to hear about it, the American pop singer gushed over the Bollywood actor commented on the post writing, " I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars.”

Surprised and thrilled with Nick's comment, a number of users dropped heart emojis on the post and gushed over Ranveer and Nick. A user commented, "You guys are my favorite," while another wrote, "you ought to give him one just for showing up."

On the work front, Ranveer's upcoming slate includes, "83", where he plays the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The actor will also reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. Later, he reunites with Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.

Meanwhile, pop star Nick Jonas will reportedly be seen alongside his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, in a cameo role in her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, Text For You.

The news spread after Nick was spotted shooting a scene in a cab along with Priyanka in London