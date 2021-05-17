Nick Jonas Back Home from Hospital After Being Injured on Set

American singer and actor Nick Jonas was injured late on Saturday on the sets of a new television show he was shooting for in Los Angeles. He has been currently shooting for a secret project, the details of which are being kept under wraps.

Following the accident, he was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. The nature and the severity of the accident is not known yet, but according to TMZ, he returned home the next day as he was scheduled to resume the shoot on Monday for a singing reality show, The Voice. He is one of the judges on the reality show.

This is not the first time that the popular singer has been injured on the sets of a show. A similar accident took place in 2018 when he hurt his hand during a post-show workout in Mexico. The same year he had disclosed that he also suffers from Type 1 diabetes. He also supports charities that work for diabetes patients.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has recently launched his studio album, Spaceman. He last appeared as an actor in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking. He will also host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards that will be held on May 23.

On the other hand, actress and wife Priyanka Chopra has been in London since the end of last year where she has been shooting for multiple projects. She recently wrapped the shoot of her Hollywood biggie, Text For You and is now working on her next OTT venture.

Last month, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a mushy picture with her husband as she has been missing him.

Apart from working on their respective projects, the couple also started a fundraiser to help India which is battling against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have raised almost $1 million in the relief fund.

