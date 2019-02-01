English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Nick Jonas is Eyeing to Replace Ben Affleck as New Batman in DC's Upcoming Film
Nick Jonas offers to play new Batman after Ben Affleck steps down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne.
Image courtesy: Instagram
It was only a day ago we learnt that Ben Affleck is stepping down as Bruce Wayne since Matt Reeves plans to build The Batman around a younger version of the superhero. And now, American pop singer and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas has offered to play the new Batman.
In an Instagram post by Hypebeast, the publication quizzed about the new Dark Knight. “@benaffleck will be hanging up his role as Batman. The upcoming Matt Reeves-directed ‘The Batman’ focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne, and will reportedly be casting a new member for the role. It’s slated for a June 25, 2021 release. Who do you think should play The Dark Knight?” the post read.
To this, Nick replied, “First name Nick. Last name Jonas.”
Matt Reeves' stand-alone Batman film 'The Batman' will hit the screens in summers 2021. The announcement was made by Warner Bros. on Wednesday. But this time, instead of Ben Affleck, a new Caped Crusader will be taken for the titular role, reports Deadline.
Affleck was seen as Bruce Wayne in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.
As per reports, Warner Bros. also dated the next Suicide Squad film, to be written by James Gunn, for 2021. The series, which includes a 2016 film, features a crew of supervillains, including the Joker and Harley Quinn, forced to work for a shadowy government agency.
The studio will be coming up with a number of superhero adventures in recent time. Apart from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's delayed Flash movie, it has Wonder Woman sequel scheduled next year. The studio also has a spin-off Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and a Harley Quinn spin-off starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie.
Who do you think is apt for Matt Reeves' Batman?
