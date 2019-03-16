Nick Jonas is Happy to be Back on Jumanji Sets, Says He's Missed the Cast

Singer-actor Nick Jonas, who is currently shooting for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel, says he missed the film's cast a lot. After wrapping up the first day of the film's shoot on Friday, Nick posted a video on social media, expressing his happiness on returning to the sequel."It's a wrap of the first day of Jumanji. So many secrets I would be sharing to you through this movie... This going to be bigger and better from the last one. So good to be back with this amazing cast. I missed them a lot," he said.The previous part featured Jonas along with actors Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.Dwayne commented on the video, "Good to have you back and we missed you to handsome."Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a sequel to the 1995 hit Jumanji, starring Robin Williams.Nick, who is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently completed production on Roland Emmerich's Midway and the thriller Chaos Walking with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.Recently, the Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker became the top hit on Billboard Hot 100. It was the first time the Brothers hit the No. 1 spot on the coveted music chart.