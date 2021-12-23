Nick Jonas Is Proud of His 'Amazing Wife' Priyanka Chopra, Calls Matrix Resurrections 'Incredible'

Impressed after watching his actress wife Priyanka Chopra’s The Matrix Resurrections, singer Nick Jonas shared an appreciation post for the team on social media. Nick Jonas, who could not accompany Priyanka to the film’s US premiere in San Fransisco due to work commitments, watched the film recently and congratulated the entire team for “an incredible film".

Nick took to Instagram Story to share the film’s poster featuring Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss, and extended his best wishes to his “amazing wife" Priyanka and Matrix 4 team. He also shared Priyanka’s still from the film and wrote, “So proud!"

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr. Madhu Chopra penned a heartfelt note for the actress alongside a gorgeous photo of them to let the world know how proud she is of her daughter. Sharing a picture with Priyanka, Madhu wrote, “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement,” she wrote. Stating that Priyanka has earned every bit of success, Madhu congratulated and extended best wishes to the actress for the launch of Matrix and all her future endeavors.

The Matrix Resurrections, which hit the theatres on December 22, is the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise which comes 18 years after the release of the sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 22 years after its launch with The Matrix. It’s set 20 years after the events of Revolutions and finds Neo (Keanu Reeves) living a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, where his therapist prescribes him blue pills.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.