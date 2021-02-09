News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Nick Jonas is the Supportive Hubby We All Need as He Helps Priyanka Chopra Fix Tech Issues During Live Session
1-MIN READ

Nick Jonas is the Supportive Hubby We All Need as He Helps Priyanka Chopra Fix Tech Issues During Live Session

Nick Jonas (L), Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas (L), Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is seen trying to help Priyanka Chopra go live on social media as she encounters some tech issues.

Nick Jonas is giving us major hubby goals as a video of him helping out Priyanka Chopra fix technical issues during a live chat goes viral. Priyanka is currently organising virtual tours for her memoir Unfinished and is interacting with fans via live sessions over the internet.

During a recent setup, Priyanka seems to be encountering some issues with going live and Nick comes on board instantly to help her out. When one of the netizens asks her where Nick is, Priyanka says, "He's here making sure my light is fine."

This video of Nick and Priyanka sharing an adorable moment is certainly a treat for Nickyanka fans.

Read: Nick Jonas Has the Sweetest Reaction to Priyanka Chopra's Teenage Pic

Meanwhile, in Unfinished, Priyanka will encapsulate experiences from her dual-continent, 20-year-long career as an actor and producer, her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, losing her beloved father to cancer and to marrying Nick Jonas among other things.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...