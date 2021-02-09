Nick Jonas is the Supportive Hubby We All Need as He Helps Priyanka Chopra Fix Tech Issues During Live Session

Nick Jonas is giving us major hubby goals as a video of him helping out Priyanka Chopra fix technical issues during a live chat goes viral. Priyanka is currently organising virtual tours for her memoir Unfinished and is interacting with fans via live sessions over the internet.

During a recent setup, Priyanka seems to be encountering some issues with going live and Nick comes on board instantly to help her out. When one of the netizens asks her where Nick is, Priyanka says, "He's here making sure my light is fine."

This video of Nick and Priyanka sharing an adorable moment is certainly a treat for Nickyanka fans.

Meanwhile, in Unfinished, Priyanka will encapsulate experiences from her dual-continent, 20-year-long career as an actor and producer, her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, losing her beloved father to cancer and to marrying Nick Jonas among other things.