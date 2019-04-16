English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nick Jonas is Thrilled Wife Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Share a Solid Bond
Nick Jonas says that it's kind of a dream where the Jonas brothers' wives, Priyanka and Danielle, and Joe's fiance Sophie, are so close to each other.
Singer-actor Nick Jonas says it is "kind of a dream" that his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are "so connected". In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Nick opened up about the close friendship that has formed between Priyanka and his brother Joe's fiancee Sophie.
"It's a great feeling. I mean, it's kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiance are so connected as well," Nick said.
The Chains singer admitted that reforming the Jonas Brothers band was "obviously a huge adjustment for everybody", but they have gotten nothing but love and support from their significant others, including Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle.
"These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group. To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing," Nick said.
While Priyanka has been welcomed into Nick's close-knit family, the 26-year-old entertainer said he has managed to blend in well with his wife's family as well.
"It is one of the things we were so drawn to about each other. And the family's just getting bigger and bigger, and that's a beautiful thing. We love including our loved ones, our family, in everything we do... our house is for everyone, our doors are always open. That is, in my opinion, how it should be," he added.
Nick and Priyanka got engaged just two months after dating each other. They tied the knot in December in Jodhpur in a lavish wedding celebration, which included a two-day ceremony. The grand wedding was followed by a reception two weeks later in Mumbai for Bollywood stars and other close friends.
