Nick Jonas is Very Lucky to have Priyanka Chopra: Bryan Adams

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amazed everybody when they made their relationship official. The two were spotted with each other, but they kept mum until they went for a traditional 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai. Since then, the couple got everybody talking about them, joining the bandwagon is Canadian singer and songwriter, Bryan Adams.In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the singer was asked about Priyanka and Nick Jonas. Sending out wishes for the couple he said, "I’m delighted for her. She’s an extraordinary girl; Nick is very lucky. I wish them the best."Bryan Adams was a part of a photoshoot with Priyanka, for ‘Hear the World’ campaign that stands up for equal work opportunities and equal pay for people with hearing loss.In the interview, he also revealed that he's a great fan of Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, and Late Pandit Ravi Shankar was an inspiration for him.The Summer of 69 singer will be coming to India for a multi-city tour next month. He'll be performing in Ahmedabad on October 9 and will move to Hyderabad (October 11), Mumbai (October 12), Bengaluru (October 13), before wrapping up in Delhi on October 14.This will be his fifth visit to the country. The gigs are lined up in support of the music veteran's 21-track compilation Ultimate, which released in November last year.On the other hand, Priyanka is busy shooting for her film The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wassim, while Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now.