Nick Jonas Kisses Priyanka Chopra Mid-concert, Joe Jonas Misses Wife Sophie Turner
A new video from the latest Jonas Brothers concert show Kevin and Nick kiss their respective wives Danielle and Priyanka while singing a song.
Image of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, courtesy of Instagram
Jonas Brothers' concerts are always full of fun and thanks to the presence of Priyanka Chopra and the other J-sisters, we get to see some romantic as well as hilarious moments from the shows. Fans of the stars make sure they share some special moments from the concerts on social media. The latest video that has emerged from their Hollywood Bowl concert has a funny twist.
In the video, Priyanka and sister-in-law Danielle are standing in the VIP area of the auditorium. The Jonas Brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe go into the audience while singing a song. While walking past them, Kevin reaches out to hold his wife Danielle's hand and kiss her, as Nick does the same with Priyanka. Unfortunately Joe was left without anyone to kiss as his actress wife Sophie Turner was missing from the scene. Joe pretended to almost kiss another concert-goer before ducking out, making the audience laugh.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
MY HEART!! OMGGGG They are all so precious Also Joe I love youuuu, I wished Sophie was there ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #priyankachopra #nickjonas #joejonas #sophieturner #daniellejonas #kevinjonas #TheJSisters #JonasBrothers #jsisters
Priyanka uploaded a post-concert insta story showing her chilling with Nick. "Post show chill with bae," she captioned the picture, in which Priyanka is seen cuddling up with her husband.
Read: Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Decided to 'Chill' After a Concert Night
Recently, the Bollywood actress also observed the Karva Chauth for Nick. Sharing pictures from her celebrations, Priyanka wrote, "Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I'll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Plans Start at Rs 222 Which Includes Bundled Non-Jio Calls
- Water Baby Kim Sharma Sets the Temperature Soaring on Instagram, See Here
- Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Decided to 'Chill' After a Concert Night
- War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Join Rs 300 Crore Club as Film Hits Triple Century
- OnePlus TVs Will Get The Netflix App Soon, But We Don’t Know Exactly When