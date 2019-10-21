Nick Jonas Kisses Priyanka Chopra Mid-concert, Joe Jonas Misses Wife Sophie Turner

Jonas Brothers' concerts are always full of fun and thanks to the presence of Priyanka Chopra and the other J-sisters, we get to see some romantic as well as hilarious moments from the shows. Fans of the stars make sure they share some special moments from the concerts on social media. The latest video that has emerged from their Hollywood Bowl concert has a funny twist.

In the video, Priyanka and sister-in-law Danielle are standing in the VIP area of the auditorium. The Jonas Brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe go into the audience while singing a song. While walking past them, Kevin reaches out to hold his wife Danielle's hand and kiss her, as Nick does the same with Priyanka. Unfortunately Joe was left without anyone to kiss as his actress wife Sophie Turner was missing from the scene. Joe pretended to almost kiss another concert-goer before ducking out, making the audience laugh.

Watch the video here:

Priyanka uploaded a post-concert insta story showing her chilling with Nick. "Post show chill with bae," she captioned the picture, in which Priyanka is seen cuddling up with her husband.

Recently, the Bollywood actress also observed the Karva Chauth for Nick. Sharing pictures from her celebrations, Priyanka wrote, "Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I'll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth."

