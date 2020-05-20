MOVIES

Nick Jonas Launches New Track 'Until We Meet Again' on The Voice Finale, Priyanka Chopra Makes Cameo Appearance

As Nick Jonas performed 'Until We Meet Again' on The Voice 2020 finale, Priyanka Chopra too made a cameo appearance in the official music video.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
Nick Jonas wrote and performed a new song called Until We Meet Again for NBC's The Voice 2020 finale. The American singer-songwriter also featured in the music video which is shot at his place of residence in California.

Interesting thing, Priyanka Chopra makes a cameo appearance in the music video towards the end and Nick can't seem to be able to stop kissing her. The couple's mushy moment is winning hearts of Nickyanka fans on social media while Until We Meet Again goes viral.

Nick had shared that he will launching his new track on The Voice finale on Wednesday. He also said that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit organisation. In the video, Nick also salutes frontline workers who are battling coronavirus while the general public stays put at home.

In the Until We Meet Again music video, Nick looks cool in his white T-shirt and trousers and completes his look with a brown jacket. Check out Nick's new music video featuring his wife Priyanka.

