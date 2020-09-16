Nick Jonas Looks Most Adorable in This Video Shared by Priyanka Chopra on His Birthday

On the occasion of Nick Jonas' birthday on Wednesday, wifey Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable video compiling hubby's adorable and goofy moments. Fans of the actor and pop star will be delighted to see the special tribute video Priyanka shared on Nick's birthday.

Priyanka captioned the post as, "So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love."

Take a look.

Priyanka has been sharing glimpses of her Covid-19 quarantine life with Nick on social media actively. The couple have been staying in their LA mansion amid coronavirus scare in US and around the world.

On the work front, Priyanka has finished her memoir titled Unfinished and a release date will be announced soon by the actress. She is in line to work on various highly anticipated movies and TV series in the coming time. But, for the time being all work is on hold amid the pandemic.

Priyanka is next going to feature in Netflix film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. It is based on Arvind Adiga's best selling novel of the same name.