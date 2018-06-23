English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nick Jonas Makes His Relationship With Priyanka Chopra Official With This Romantic Instagram Video
While this latest step forward in their unconfirmed love story indicates seriousness about their relationship, this is not the first time their flirtatious behaviour on Instagram added fuel to the rumours.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Things seem to be getting serious between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as the the two arrived together in Mumbai on Thursday night. Media reports had suggested earlier that Priyanka brought Nick to India to introduce him to her mother Madhu Chopra. Well, the American singer did meet Priyanka's mother over dinner at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. Post the dinner, the two were photographed stepping out of the posh eatery hand-in-hand, adding fuel to the fire.
Taking to his Instagram story, Nick, in fact, captured his lady love Priyanka's special moment as she walked towards him smiling. He captioned the super cute video “Her” alongside a heart-eyes emoji.
via @nickjonas instagram story @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/yT2oM6yFwy— Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) June 22, 2018
