Nick Jonas Makes His Relationship With Priyanka Chopra Official With This Romantic Instagram Video

Things seem to be getting serious between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as the the two arrived together in Mumbai on Thursday night. Media reports had suggested earlier that Priyanka brought Nick to India to introduce him to her mother Madhu Chopra. Well, the American singer did meet Priyanka's mother over dinner at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. Post the dinner, the two were photographed stepping out of the posh eatery hand-in-hand, adding fuel to the fire.Taking to his Instagram story, Nick, in fact, captured his lady love Priyanka's special moment as she walked towards him smiling. He captioned the super cute video “Her” alongside a heart-eyes emoji.While this latest step forward in their unconfirmed love story indicates seriousness about their relationship, this is not the first time their flirtatious behaviour on Instagram added fuel to the rumours. Earlier this month, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey.