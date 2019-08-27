Nick Jonas Misses Priyanka Chopra as Sophie-Joe, Danielle-Kevin Celebrate Big Win at MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards held in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, turned out to be a big day for the Jonas Brothers. The boy band, which reunited after six years post their split won the best pop song for Sucker.

As soon as the award was announced, the boys stood up amidst loud cheers of the excited audience. Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas celebrated their win by kissing their wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, respectively. But, the youngest brother Nick Jonas stood alone smiling awkwardly between the kissing couples as his wife Priyanka Chopra missed the show.

The pictures of the same have now gone viral on the Internet and fans can't stop having a good laugh at it. While one of them wrote, "Poor Nick," another commented, "Too bad his wife was not present there."

I’m just saying I was free tonight @nickjonas maybe next award show... anyway congrats on the vma @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/InOhwrqM32 — Danielle (@danidach_) August 27, 2019

Find someone who looks at you the way @nickjonas looks at his VMA. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/n93NTXwdXB — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) August 27, 2019

Thanking the fans for the won, Nick took to Twitter and wrote, "Honestly I can’t believe we won a VMA tonight thank you! We have the best fans in the world."

Honestly I can’t believe we won a VMA tonight thank you! We have the best fans in the world. #VMAs — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 27, 2019

Kevin too thanked his fans for their votes. "Our very own Moon People! Thank you guys so much for all your hard work voting for us. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!" tweeted Kevin.

Our very own Moon People! Thank you guys so much for all your hard work voting for us. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Nj3jDaP5zP — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) August 27, 2019

The JoBros, who reunited this year, after six years of performing separately, made quite a comeback and were nominated for the VMA’s Artist of the Year award, and their song Sucker was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop and Video of the Year awards, according to Page Six.

The band performed at the VMAs stage after 11 years and paid tribute to their New Jersey roots with a performance from Asbury Park.

Can’t believe it’s been 11 years since our last #VMAs performance. Thank you guys for having us and an amazing night! pic.twitter.com/xVKPYJOZPg — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) August 27, 2019

Taylor Swift won video of the year and Ariana Grande was voted artist of the year in a girl-powered MTV VMA show, while rapper Cardi B won best hip-hop video and newcomer Lizzo celebrated large women. Alternative pop singer Billie Eilish, 17, beat Lizzo to be named both best new artist and best breakthrough or PUSH artist in the fan-voted awards show.

Another newcomer, Lil Nas X, took home the song of the year award for “Old Town Road,” his country rap collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus that ruled for a record 19 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard singles chart. Korean boy band BTS won for best K-Pop and best group.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.