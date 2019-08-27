Nick Jonas Misses Priyanka Chopra at VMAs, Prabhas Reveals Meaning of Saaho Title

The MTV Video Music Awards turned out to be a big day for the Jonas Brothers, who won the best pop song award for Sucker. As soon as the award was announced, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas celebrated their win by kissing their wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, respectively. But the youngest brother Nick Jonas stood alone smiling awkwardly between the kissing couples as his wife Priyanka Chopra missed the show.

Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend. On the show, Prabhas revealed that the film's budget was a whopping Rs 350 crore and also revealed the meaning of the title Saaho.

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame marked the conclusion of some of its epic characters like Iron Man aka Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Captain America aka Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). For the fall issue of Disney twenty-three magazine, Robert Downey Jr reflected upon his and Evans' journey and farewell to their characters.

While the Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan might have ended their relationship, they share a bond of friendship. They are parents to 16-year-old Arhaan Khan. While both of them have moved on after their split and are in a relationship with their respective partners, Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora is still friends with Arbaaz.

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his property will be divided equally between his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta. The Bollywood megastar often expresses love for his daughter on social media, and now, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign ambassador has said that Abhishek alone will not have full authority to his property.

