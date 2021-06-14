Nick Jonas Misses Wife Priyanka Chopra, Shares Adorable Picture

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are often seen setting couple goals and are much adored by their fans. When the two are miles apart, they often share mushy posts expressing their love for each other.

Presently Priyanka is busy shooting for Citadel in London and Nick is in America, shooting for the reality show, The Voice. After a long time, the singer-actor took to Instagram to post an endearing frame as he missed his wife.

Nick uploaded a loved-up picture in which Priyanka can be seen wearing a stunning ice blue coloured saree while her husband has donned a white full-sleeved tee. In the throwback photo, the couple is looking lovingly at each other. In the now viral post, Nick left a heart-warming note in which he expressed that he has been missing her. He ended the note with a red heart emoticon.

The post has received 1.7 million likes and over three thousand seven hundred comments.

Nick’s public display of affection was loved by fans who dropped appreciative comments on the post. The post comes two weeks after Priyanka posted a picture of her husband in which she mentioned she was missing him.

While the couple might be apart due to work commitments but every time they meet, they make sure to make heads turn with their stunning appearances. Their recent Billboard Music Awards appearance raised the Oomph level.

The two had tied the knot in 2018 after a year-long courtship. They came across each other at the grand fashion event Met Gala in 2017 where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while they were vacationing in London.

There were reports that he had shut down an entire Tiffany’s store in New York to pick out a ring for Priyanka. Subsequently, they got married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

