Nick Jonas' Mobile Phone Wallpaper is His Romantic Pic with Priyanka Chopra, Internet is All Hearts

Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra never cease to impress their fans. The two have been isolating together at their house in California and now we come across some throwback pictures of the duo from an airport outing that gives us a glimpse into what Nick's phone wallpaper is-- a romantic snap of him with Priyanka.

In the images taken of the couple at the airport, Nick is seen walking hand-in-hand with Priyanka. He sports a casual look and opts for a plain, white T-shirt with black trousers and black jacket. He carries a black fanny pack to accessorize his look.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is seen in a multi-coloured, printed jumpsuit and completes her casual yet chic airport look with brown sandals. What catches our attention in these adorable images is that not even for a second does Nick let go off Priyanka's hand as they wade through the crowd in style.

What is cherry on top is a sneak peek at Nick's phone while they get snapped. Nick's phone is shown to have his romantic picture with Priyanka as the wallpaper and we can't stop gushing over it.

Check out pictures of Nick and Priyanka at an airport.

Take a closer look at Nick's phone in his right hand.

On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects in her kitty, including two Netflix films -- The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes.

She will also star alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel as well as Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, USA, Priyanka and Nick have also announced on social media that they will be donating towards organisations that fight racial inequality. They also condemned the incident and called for solidarity with the black community.

Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 3, 2020

