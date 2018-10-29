English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nick Jonas' Mother Feels 'So Blessed' With 'Daughter in Love' Priyanka Chopra; See Pic
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who got engaged after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Ever since they made their engagement official on August 18 with a traditional roka ceremony in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have openly been expressing affection for each other on social media. But this time it's Nick's mother who has showered her love on the Quantico star.
Taking to Instagram, Denis Jonas shared an adorable picture of herself with Priyanka bonding over a meal. "So Blessed #daughterinlove," she captioned the picture which shows Priyanka hugging her future mother-in-law as she looks into the camera. Take a look:
Meanwhile, the pre-wedding celebrations of Priyanka and Nick have already begun. On Sunday, Priyanka's girlfriends, Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia hosted a bridal shower for her at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York. The celebration was attended by Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, his wife, Danielle Jonas and their daughter Alena.
Although Priyanka and Nick have not confirmed their wedding dates, speculations are rife that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December.
A few weeks ago, Priyanka opened up to E! News about being "excited" to spend the rest of her life with Nick. "It's a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different," she said.
The couple, who got engaged after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
