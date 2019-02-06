LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Nick Jonas' New Video Answers Who Clicked His Mysterious Photo With Priyanka Chopra

Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a cuddly picture of the couple enjoying Super Bowl and Twitter wondered who clicked it.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nick Jonas' New Video Answers Who Clicked His Mysterious Photo With Priyanka Chopra
Image posted by Priyanka Chopra / Twitter
Loading...
Chopra and Nick Jonas have been making headlines ever since they had a splendid wedding in Jodhpur followed by multiple receptions. Since then the couple has been sharing adorable pictures updating fans about their new life together.

Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a cuddly picture of the couple enjoying Super Bowl. The picture had Priyanka dressed in a white robe, catching a nap in Nick’s arms as the American pop singer enjoys the big game. While a number of social media users 'aww-ed' at the pictures many cracked up and wondered who clicked it.

View this post on Instagram

Home 😍

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



As an apparent answer to their question, Nick posted a video from the day which suggests that the couple was not alone, instead, they were joined by friends and family for the big game. In the video, Nick can be seen playing a prank on his friend as he tries to catch some sleep between the game. Meanwhile, Priyanka who is seated next to the singer bursts out laughing watching them.



In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Priyanka revealed her mother Madhu Chopra was not happy with the idea of having just 200 guests at her wedding. It was just three days! One Indian ceremony and one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals — which we have in the Hindu wedding. But it was not, like … usually Indian weddings are a thousand people, at least. We only had 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families,” Priyanka told DeGeneres.

Gushing about her husband, the actress also mentioned that she is surprised how Nick is so family-driven. “It shocks me how he’s not been corrupted. We know when you’re in entertainment for such a long time … He’s so family-driven, he’s all about his parents. And he’s just nice and sweet,” she said.

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram