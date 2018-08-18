English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nick Jonas On Engagement With Priyanka Chopra: Congratulates Himself on Landing Mrs Jonas
Soon after Priyanka Chopra made it official, Nick Jonas was quick to rush into her comment section.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally made it official. The two got engaged in a traditional Indian ceremony amid family members and close friends. The pictures of the ceremony are all over the internet and netizens just can't have enough of them. To make it official both Priyanka and Nick took Instagram and shared a cuddly picture. While Priyanka wrote "Taken.. With all my heart and soul", Nick captioned it, " Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."
Soon after they posted the picture, Nick was quick to rush into Priyanka's comment section and wrote, "Wow congrats. He is the luckiest guy in the world."
Image from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Well clearly the two are very much in love and after making it official are not shying away from PDA. Apart from Nick, several celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Diana Penty, Neha Kakkar, Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora sent good wishes to the couple. The former beauty queen was dressed in a sunshine yellow chikankari sherwani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. "The colour is as auspicious as the embroidery is intricate to celebrate this sacred and romantic occasion," the designers said in a statement.
Nick wore a pristine white kurta churidar as he performed the 'puja', with his parents also dressed in traditional wear for the ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, as well as celebrities like Arpita Khan Sharma, Mushtaq Sheikh and Srishti Behl Arya. A star-studded party for close friends is likely to follow on Saturday evening.
